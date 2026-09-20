People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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20.09.2026 17:38:46

It’s not just young people who need jobs | Letters

There should be provision for people who find themselves out of work when they approach state pension age, writes Peter Wade

I am now in my 61st year, haven’t worked for more than two years and have stopped applying for jobs (‘I feel invisible’: over-50s reveal harsh realities of trying to get a job, 17 September). The bulk of my career was as an advice worker, specialising in debt, housing and energy advice.

Some years ago I worked with a client in her late 50s who had been a hospital cleaner. She had expected to retire earlier, but the changes to women’s state pension age meant that she faced several more years before retirement. She could no longer do the physical work of cleaning, yet starting a new career while managing her physical health seemed a daunting prospect. At the time I was looking at this situation from the other side of the desk. Now my perspective is rather different.

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