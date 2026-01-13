Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.01.2026 07:03:00
It's Official: Apple and Alphabet Are Teaming Up for an AI-Powered Siri. Why This Is a Win for Both Companies.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has big plans for AI (artificial intelligence) -- bigger than itself. It is bringing Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Gemini models into the next generation of Siri. The two tech companies announced a multi-year collaboration on Jan. 12, which will lead to a "more personalized Siri coming this year." The collaboration is telling. It shows Apple is willing to partner -- even with a longtime rival -- to move faster on the features for its devices. And for Alphabet, it is a rare chance to put Gemini at the center of everyday consumer behavior, not just inside of its own Google apps and services.Here's a closer look at why this looks like a win for both companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
