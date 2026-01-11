Wisdom Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2MH / ISIN: KYG9722N1007
|
12.01.2026 00:15:00
It's Official: Warren Buffett Has Retired. But Here Are 3 Ways to Continue Benefiting From His Investing Wisdom in 2026.
The moment many investors were dreading arrived just days ago: Investing legend Warren Buffett retired as of Dec. 31, ending a 60-year reign as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway. During his time in that position, he led investment decisions, and his work helped Berkshire to outperform the S&P 500. Over the years, Berkshire delivered a compounded annual gain of about 20%, while the S&P 500 generated a 10% such increase.Meanwhile, with each letter to shareholders, Buffett offered investors details regarding his strategy as well as valuable words of advice. And investors could count on additional thoughts from the billionaire throughout the years at shareholders' meetings, as well as through interviews with the press.So, it's no surprise that investors, eager to hear the latest thoughts of such a successful investment professional, were sad to see Buffett step away. But I have some good news: You still may continue to benefit from Buffett's investing wisdom in 2026. Here are three simple ways to keep Buffett in your investing life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wisdom Holdings Group
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.