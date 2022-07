It’s past time to figure out cross-cloud security

I’ve addressed concerns with multicloud security many times before. Here’s the essence of what I and others assert: Multicloud complexity causes systemic security issues. That’s a fact. Today let’s talk about how we can mediate this complexity to deal with security risks, and what will solve the problems.It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out the core problem. When we deploy a cloud solution, we deal with security for that deployment using whatever native tools are best for that cloud. As we all march toward multicloud, we soon discover that what is functional for a single cloud deployment is not functional for a multicloud deployment.To read this article in full, please click here