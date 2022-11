It's Still Way Too Soon to Buy Intel Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Former chip industry leader Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 earnings. Along with its recent partial spinoff of self-driving car chip designer Mobileye, the announcement helped fuel a near 10% rally in Intel stock during the last week of October.However, even with the post-earnings pop factored in, Intel stock is still down nearly 47% in 2022 -- and more than 65% from its all-time high reached in early 2020 before the start of the pandemic. As such, I believe it's still too early to call a bottom for Intel, let alone for a sustained rally to occur for this once-great tech manufacturing leader.