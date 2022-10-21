It's Time for Alphabet Stock to Pay a Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks have become popular over the last year, and it's easy to see why.In bear markets, investors turn to dividend stocks as a source of reliable income and because paying a dividend is generally a marker of reliable profits.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has never paid a dividend despite being one of the most profitable companies in the world and having $125 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet, but it's a good candidate to pay a dividend. Continue reading