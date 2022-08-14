|
14.08.2022 14:30:00
It's Time For This FAANG Stock to Flex its Muscle
The market has become increasingly wary of a softening economy and the potential for a recession. It's becoming a central talking point among executives in nearly every earnings call this quarter. Advertising, in particular, is bracing for a challenging environment, and companies have begun aggressively curbing their ad spending.But not all advertising companies are created equal -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) could hold up surprisingly well in an ad spending drought. Here is why.Companies understandably try to spend less money when times are tough, and advertising can be a way to tighten the belt. But few things in life are created equal, and not all forms of advertising will see the same degree of pullback.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
