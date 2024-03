It's Time for This "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Join Its Rivals and Start Contributing to This $1.7 Trillion Payout

Last year, companies around the world paid a record $1.7 trillion in dividends to their shareholders, a 5% increase from the prior year. Leading the way were tech titans Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at $20.7 billion and $14.9 billion, respectively. Dividend payments are likely to set a new record this year. One catalyst is that fellow tech titan Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) initiated a dividend, which should total more than $5 billion this year. It's now the fourth member, along with Nvidia, of the vaunted "Magnificent Seven" to join the bandwagon of dividend-paying stocks. Among the holdouts is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). It's high time for the search giant to start paying dividends. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel