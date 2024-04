It's Time to Buy Intel Stock Hand Over Fist

Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were hammered last week, after the company disclosed some information about its new reporting structure. Historically, the company allocated manufacturing costs across its various product divisions. With Intel aiming to become a leading foundry by the end of the decade, the company has broken out manufacturing into its own business unit.I won't mince words: The headline numbers look bad. Intel Foundry reported $18.9 billion of revenue in 2023, almost all of which was internal, and booked an operating loss of nearly $7 billion. Furthermore, Intel said it doesn't expect the foundry business to break even until 2027.It's no wonder, then, that Intel stock sank about 13% last week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel