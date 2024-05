It's Time to Buy the Dip in This Generational Growth Stock Opportunity

Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) first-quarter earnings report was fresh off the press on May 8. Despite solid beats on the top and bottom lines, investors sold the stock the following day as second-quarter guidance came up short. Shares lost 7%, a significant one-day sell-off for the travel leader.Revenue increased 18% year over year to $2.14 billion last quarter, ahead of the $2.06 billion consensus, while earnings per share more than doubled from $0.18 to $0.41, far exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.24. The surge in profit margins was due in part to a shift in the Easter holiday to the first quarter, strong interest income, and leverage from its revenue growth and cost discipline. While those results should've pleased the market, investors instead focused on the second-quarter guidance, which called for revenue growth to slow to 8% to 10% as the shift in Easter turns into a headwind. That slowdown seems to be temporary, though, as management said revenue growth would accelerate in the third quarter as the company benefits from events like the Summer Olympics and the Euro Cup. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel