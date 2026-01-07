Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
07.01.2026 20:53:00
It's Time to Buy This Ultra-Luxury Stock on a Rare Dip
Every investor out there loves to claim they've found a hidden gem in the stock market. The automotive sector might be low on the list for most investors searching the market for hidden gems, as it's known for being a capital-intensive, low-margin, and ultra-competitive industry.That rule of thumb doesn't do Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) justice, though, as the ultra-luxury sportscar maker is a true bright spot in the industry. The company rarely trades at a discounted price-to-earnings ratio, but over the past three months it's shed an unusually large 25% chunk of its valuation. Here's why it's a great opportunity for investors. Image source: Ferarri.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
