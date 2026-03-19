Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.03.2026 20:52:56
It's Time to Position Your Portfolio for the End of Coal
It was once the darling of the American energy infrastructure.For more than a century, coal powered the United States. It fueled industrial growth, electrified cities, and became the backbone of the U.S. energy system. But today, it's beginning its descent from an integral part of the global energy economy to romantic fodder for history books.To be sure, this transition away from coal will not happen overnight, but the bottom line is that coal once generated more than 50% of the electricity in the U.S. Today, it accounts for around 17%. By 2035, it could be down to just 7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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