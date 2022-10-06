|
06.10.2022 11:25:00
It's Time to Start Looking at Renewable Energy Stocks Again
It's been a miserable year for renewable-energy investors, particularly those who invested in wind power. Not only have stocks in wind power companies Siemens Gamesa (OTC: GCTAY) and Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) slumped, but General Electric's (NYSE: GE) renewable-energy business has been at the heart of that industrial giant's difficulties this year.Nevertheless, there are clear and recent signs of a concerted effort to improve matters, and the building blocks of recovery are in place. So it's time for investors to start looking at the sector again.The chart below shows the stock performance of all three leading wind energy companies in the West. Vestas and Siemens Gamesa are focused on wind power. GE Renewable Energy is a small part of GE's overall operations currently. However, when it's combined with GE Power and spun off as GE Vernova in 2024, it will be a vital part of the new company's prospects.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renewable Corp
|0,00
|0,00%