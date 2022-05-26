|
26.05.2022 13:37:00
It's Time to Take a Peter Lynch Approach to Shopify, Target, and Walmart Stocks
The first investing book I ever read was One Up On Wall Street. I was in middle school when I first read it, and to this day, it remains my favorite investing book. Written by Peter Lynch in 1989, many of the book's examples may appear outdated. But the central ideas remain as strong as ever.Lynch advocated grassroots observations paired with fundamental financial analysis. Let's take a deep-dive look at how Lynch's approach worked in practice and apply it to three companies which have been making headlines in financial news as of late: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!