It's True: These 37 States Do Tax Some Retirement Income

Here's some very good news for those approaching or in retirement: Fully 41 states don't tax Social Security benefits -- and that number has been growing in recent years. But the news isn't all good. There are actually plenty of states that tax some retirement income, in one form or another.Here's a look at which states tax which kinds of retirement income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool