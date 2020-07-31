itSpray Partners with Appelman Schauben and J.Grob to Expand Sales and Distribution Across the Northeast and Southeast Regions

LARGO, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itSpray announced their recent partnerships with rep groups Appelman Schauben (A&S) and j.Grob. These partnerships come on the heels of the organization's strategic initiative to expand Brick and Mortar presence among independent retail locations across the Eastern region of the United States.

Kimberly Stiele, Founder of itSpray shared "Our brand has seen consistent year-over-over growth since the beginning of our start-up journey. We believe this is a direct reflection of a very deliberate growth strategy coupled with a high-quality product that brings the consumer both innovation & convenience. It was critical for us to create a strong product line that works, develop a loyal direct to consumer sales base and partner with key retailers who are on the forefront of innovation.

Over the past 12 months we have seen great success in our retail partnerships and look forward to collaborating with the Appelman Schauben (A&S) and j.Grob sales teams to accelerate our presence in retailers across the East Coast."

itSpray offers a growing line of spray solutions that use a unique sublingual delivery method:

Spray delivery is absorbed into the bloodstream within seconds.

Traditional vitamins travel through the digestive system, taking up to 60 minutes to take effect.

A sublingual approach allows the body to absorb up to 95% of provided nutrients.

Traditional supplements average 20% absorption, due to the use of fillers and binders.

itSpray is non-gmo, gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Currently they offer:

BOOSTit immune health support.

CHARGEit natural sustained energy.

DREAMit delivers anti-anxiety and sleep support.

A recent analysis by Reports and Data, showed the global dietary supplements market was valued at $140.1B in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 216.3B by year 2026.

"With the rapid growth in this market, itSpray is uniquely positioned to stand out against other solutions. Our distinctive delivery method is ahead of the curve from an innovation perspective. It not only acts quickly; it gives the consumer the highest abortion of nutrients," notes Peter Mueller, Chief Sales Officer at itSpray.

To learn more visit www.itspray.com.

About itSpray

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Stiele, a mother of two and a tenured CPG executive, our company's mission is to provide cutting edge alternatives for better health that outperform traditional pills, powders, and gummies.

We offer oral spray vitamins that support your immunity, charge your energy, and help you sleep.

