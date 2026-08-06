ITT Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 5.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, ITT, Inc. (ITT) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026, based on strong commercial and operational performance year to date.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.47 to $4.67 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.12 to $8.32 per share on revenue growth of 38 to 41 percent, with organic revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.45 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.00 per share on revenue growth of 36 to 38 percent, with organic revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.386 per share on its outstanding common stock for the third quarter of 2026, payable on Monday, October 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ITT is trading on the NYSE at $215.00, up $10.92 or 5.35 percent.

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