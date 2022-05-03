+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 14:00:03

ITT Corp. Updates FY22 Outlook; Expects Sales In Russia To Decline Significantly

(RTTNews) - ITT Corporation (ITT), a manufacturing firm, on Tuesday reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2022, amidst persisting global supply disruptions, labor shortages, supplier delays, raw material inflation, and war in Ukraine.

In addition, the outlook assumes a significant reduction in the company sales in Russia due to ongoing Ukraine crisis.

For the full year, the company expects a revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent, or up 9 percent to 11 percent on an organic basis.

For 12-month period, the company now projects its earnings per share (EPS) of $4.07 to $4.50, less than its previous projection of $4.22 to $4.66. However, ITT expects its adjusted EPS to remain in the range of $4.30 - $4.70.

Owing to war in Ukraine and related tensions, the annual guidance also assumes a major reduction in sales in Russia which is expected to impact the Group's revenue by around $60 million to $85 million for the full year.

For the first quarter ended in March, the company's bottom line totaled at $74.8 million or $0.88 per share, compared with $86.2 million or $0.99 per share, reported for the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter moved up to $726.2 million from $698.4 million of the previous year quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ITT Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ITT Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ITT Inc 68,00 0,00% ITT Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen