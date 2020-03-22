Ivanhoé Cambridge shopping centres in Québec will be closed from 23 March to May 1st, 2020

MONTREAL, March 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the latest developments and directives issued by the government of Québec, Ivanhoé Cambridge will close all shopping centres in Québec to the public, as of midnight today until May 1st. Essential services will be maintained.

Essential services maintained

Groceries, pharmacies and the SAQ, as identified by government guidelines, will remain open. Required access will be maintained at each of our properties and instructions to access these services will be posted on the websites of each of our shopping centres.

Support measures for its tenants in Québec shopping centres

Ivanhoé Cambridge announced, last Thursday, measures to alleviate the immediate financial burden for its tenants in its Québec shopping centres and contribute to support the Quebec economy. As such, Ivanhoe Cambridge is granting a deferral of the rent payable by those tenants of its retail properties in Quebec, until a later date to be identified in the future, according to their respective situation, and for a period to be determined according to the evolution of the situation.

Office buildings in Quebec and shopping centres in Canada

Office buildings in Quebec remain open for the time being. As for shopping centres in the rest of Canada, they will also remain open for the time being. Ivanhoé Cambridge is ready to implement the measures imposed by public health agencies and government authorities in each of the provinces in which it operates.

It should be noted that Ivanhoé Cambridge's activities and services are maintained in its business offices.

Furthermore, Ivanhoé Cambridge's top priority is the health and safety of its customers, tenants, employees and the communities in which the Company operates. Ivanhoé Cambridge is deploying all the means at its disposal to help control the spread of the virus and is closely monitoring the evolution of the situation.

