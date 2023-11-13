|
13.11.2023 18:46:08
Ivanhoe declares maiden mineral resources for Makoko and Kiala, shares up
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF) has published maiden mineral resource estimates for the high-grade Makoko and Kiala deposits, within the Western Foreland exploration project, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).According to the company, Makoko contains indicated mineral resource of 16 million tonnes at 3.55% copper plus inferred mineral resource of 154 million tonnes at 1.97% copper using a 1.5% copper cut-off.Kiala contains indicated mineral resource of 5 million tonnes at 3.56% copper using a 1.5% copper cut-off.Ivanhoe says Makoko ranks as the world’s third-largest and highest-grade copper discovery since Kakula in 2016.Ivanhoe has now discovered 38.7 million tonnes of contained copper in measured & indicated resources and a further 9.4 million tonnes in inferred resources across the Western Foreland shelf, including Kamoa and Kakula.The company reported last week an increase in net profit to $108 million for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $87 million in Q2.Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30 was $152 million, compared with $85 million in the third quarter of 2022 but lower than the EBITDA of $172 million reported for Q2 2023.The Kamoa-Kakula copper complex sold 96,509 tonnes of payable copper in Q3 2023, with a recognized quarterly revenue of $695 million and EBITDA of $423 million.Kamoa-Kakula reported year-to-date production of 301,336 tonnes. Kamoa-Kakula’s cost of sales per pound (lb.) of payable copper sold was $1.34/lb. for Q3 2023 compared with $1.24 and $1.05 in Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.Shares of Ivanhoe Mines rose 3.8% by 12:41 a.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.2 billion ($8.85 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mineral Resources LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mineral Resources LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mineral Resources LtdShs
|34,75
|-0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.