Ivanti Wavelink Partners with Manhattan Associates to Support Voice-Enablement for Warehouses in the SEA market

Ivanti Speakeasy provides customers with leading voice-enabled solution for cost-effectively improving accuracy and productivity

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti Wavelink today announced its partnership with Manhattan Associates in South East Asia (SEA) in support of voice-enablement in the warehouse. Using Ivanti® Speakeasy, customers in warehousing, transport and logistics, and retail who leverage Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management System (WMS), can now experience voice-enablement that supports flexible, versatile and cost-effective WMS integration, offers improved accuracy and productivity, and is easy and fast to deploy.

"We are proud to be on board with Manhattan Associates and support their customers in deploying our voice-enablement solutions for warehousing, supply chain and logistics firms in the SEA region," said Simon Storey, area vice president APAC at Ivanti Wavelink. "With Ivanti Speakeasy, we are providing our mutual customers with the best voice-enabled solution for enhancing workers' productivity, while at the same time improving accuracy and safety within the supply chain."

Designed to speed modernisation within warehousing and supply chain environments, Ivanti Speakeasy is a fast and easy way to add voice to any application.

Some of the benefits and features of Speakeasy include:

Easy integration with mostly all WMS solutions. Ivanti Speakeasy helps to eliminate the intensive, time-consuming and often costly installation and integration of advanced voice features into WMS.

Ivanti Speakeasy helps to eliminate the intensive, time-consuming and often costly installation and integration of advanced voice features into WMS. Easy and Fast Deployment. Ivanti Speakeasy extends voice to terminal emulation or web apps and enables warehouses to deploy voice on existing mobile computers.

Ivanti Speakeasy extends voice to terminal emulation or web apps and enables warehouses to deploy voice on existing mobile computers. Simple Employee Training. Ivanti Speakeasy is an independent voice solution that's proven and ready to be deployed, and can recognise voice without any upfront training time and cost.

Ivanti Speakeasy is an independent voice solution that's proven and ready to be deployed, and can recognise voice without any upfront training time and cost. Flexibility and Versatility. Ivanti Speakeasy works with both telnet and web apps across a spectrum of Windows and Android operating systems.

Ivanti Speakeasy works with both telnet and web apps across a spectrum of Windows and Android operating systems. Multi-modal. With Ivanti Speakeasy, pickers can switch between voice-directed and on-screen modes, giving them the flexibility to choose voice or touch input, which can also improve safety.

With Ivanti Speakeasy, pickers can switch between voice-directed and on-screen modes, giving them the flexibility to choose voice or touch input, which can also improve safety. Speak the Global Language of Productivity. Ivanti Speakeasy recognises users' spoken responses in multiple languages, regardless of accents.

"At Manhattan Associates, our software, platform technology and unmatched experience helps to drive both top-line growth and bottom line profitability for our customers in the region," said Richard Wright, managing director, SEA at Manhattan Associates. "Partnering with Ivanti will further support us in our commitment to delivering our customers a seamless technology integration experience.

"As a provider of leading-edge cloud and on-premise WMS solutions, Manhattan Associates is constantly working towards helping companies in the region use supply chain and omnichannel solutions to improve operational efficiency and increase profits. By working closely with Ivanti Wavelink, we can ensure our customers are able to rapidly benefit from modernising their warehouses with Speakeasy and voice."

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Ivanti Wavelink

The Ivanti Wavelink business unit helps organisations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. The company also unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

