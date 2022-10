I've Already Made 158% on Bitcoin. Here's Why I Keep Holding.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I first purchased Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on April 24, 2020, when the price of one token was roughly $7,509. This means that my position has generated a return of 158% (as of Oct. 13) in about 2 1/2 years. That's impressive any way you look at it, and that figure has far outpaced popular stocks like Apple and Costco Wholesale. Even with such an outstanding investment gain, especially when compared to the S&P 500's total return of 34% during the same period, I have no intention of selling my Bitcoin holdings anytime soon. Here's why. After hitting an all-time high of nearly $69,000 per token last November, Bitcoin has fallen 72% (as of this writing). This has followed the general negative trajectory of the overall stock market as well. Continue reading