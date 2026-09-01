International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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01.09.2026 18:35:00
I've Been Wrong About Philip Morris International Stock for 5 Years. Here's Why I'm Finally Changing My Mind.
I've been wrong about Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) for years. I avoided the stock on the premise that it wasn't a particularly safe ticker given the industry it operates in. But the company has adapted remarkably well, with a growing portfolio of products beyond traditional tobacco, and the numbers are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.The stock closed near $192 recently, and has delivered a 137% total return over the past five years, compared with 71% for the S&P 500. Here's what's changed about the company.My thesis was simple and lazy. Cigarette volumes have been declining in developed markets, regulators keep tightening, and a tobacco company can't outrun that math. I treated the company as a yield trap that would grind lower while paying me to wait.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,38
|-1,43%
|Philip Morris Inc.
|161,70
|-0,20%