10.09.2023 12:08:00
I've Bought Shares of This High-Yield Stock More Than a Dozen Time. At a 52-Week Low, I'm Planning to Buy Even More.
Realty Income (NYSE: O) was the first real estate investment trust, or REIT, that I ever bought in my personal stock portfolio. I started buying shares over a decade ago and have added to my position more than a dozen times since then, and that's not including shares I've bought through automatic dividend reinvestment.The simple explanation of why I own Realty Income is that it is a big part of my retirement income strategy. It has a strong history of market-beating performance, pays its dividend in monthly installments, and has increased its payout well over 100 times since listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, and with absolutely no dividend cuts along the way.Over the past year, Realty Income has seen its share price decline by about 20%, and several friends have asked me if I'm rethinking my position. And the short answer is that I'm certainly thinking about it -- but not about reducing the size of my investment. In fact, if the current share price holds, I'm planning to buy even more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
