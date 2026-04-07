NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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07.04.2026 19:00:00
I've Changed My Mind on AMD Stock. The AI Supercycle Has Room for More Than Just Nvidia.
Since the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, I viewed Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) mostly as an afterthought, a company destined to just live deep in Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shadow. The company was the No. 2 player in the graphics processing unit (GPU) space, but the gap was so wide between it and Nvidia that it felt it would never make any serious inroads.After all, when it came to AI, Nvidia had actually outmaneuvered AMD a long time ago, way before AI became mainstream. AMD got into the GPU game in 2006 when it acquired ATI Technologies. While AMD was busy integrating ATI into its business, Nvidia released its CUDA software platform to allow developers to easily program its chips beyond their original purpose of speeding up graphics rendering in video games. It gave the software program away for free and embedded into places that were doing early research on AI. This led to most foundational AI code being written on its software programmed for its chips.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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