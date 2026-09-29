I've Covered Palantir for 5 Years. Here's How to Know if the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Overvalued.

I first bumped into Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) about 10 years ago. At the time, I was working as an investment analyst at a business development company (BDC). While riding the Metro home after work one day, I noticed a person sitting across from me was wearing a Palantir beanie.

Given most of the deals I worked on were focused on technology start-ups, I had heard Palantir's name in passing, but I didn't really know the business. When I got home, I Googled "what does Palantir do" and instantly became curious -- tracking the company's funding rounds, investor roster, and waited anxiously for its public debut.

Over the last five years, I've covered the data analytics darling through its meme-stock phase, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and the never-ending debate over whether Palantir stock is a bubble or a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The honest answer starts with a simple point: the usual scorecards are a misleading way to judge this company. Let me explain why.

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