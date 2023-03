I’ve inherited some money - should I save it or renovate my house?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

I’m worried about the rising cost of living and if I spent the money I may not have enough incomeQ I have inherited some money and am wondering whether to save it or spend it on renovations around my house.The mortgage is paid and I took early retirement so although I have a pension I do not yet have a state one, plus I have a private pension worth £125,000 which I have not yet touched. Continue reading...