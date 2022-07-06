|
06.07.2022 00:28:42
I've Lost 50% on Cardano -- Here's Why I Keep Holding
When a bear market arrives, the blockchains that continue to innovate and develop are the ones that will be best positioned for further success when a bull market returns. No one can know when the next bull market will arrive, but to ensure that you are prepared, it is best to build positions in cryptocurrencies that make development a priority. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is one cryptocurrency that has used 2022 to prove that it will continue to innovate -- even in a bear market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|18,55
|5,04%