06.07.2022 00:28:42

I've Lost 50% on Cardano -- Here's Why I Keep Holding

When a bear market arrives, the blockchains that continue to innovate and develop are the ones that will be best positioned for further success when a bull market returns. No one can know when the next bull market will arrive, but to ensure that you are prepared, it is best to build positions in cryptocurrencies that make development a priority. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is one cryptocurrency that has used 2022 to prove that it will continue to innovate -- even in a bear market.Continue reading
ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Leitindex tendiert zur Wochenmitte höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

