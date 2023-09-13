Iveco Group announces Anna Tanganelli as its new Chief Financial Officer

Turin, 13th September 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) today announces that Anna Tanganelli will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1st December 2023, succeeding Francesco Tanzi who served as CFO during Iveco Group’s successful spin-off and first year and a half as an independent Company. Ms Tanganelli will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and will report directly to Iveco Group CEO, Gerrit Marx.

Anna Tanganelli comes to Iveco Group with extensive experience in corporate finance, including many years in the automotive sector, and a solid international background. She started her career at UBS, in the Investment Banking Division, and then moved to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) where she covered different roles, primarily in Business Development and M&A. She garnered vast knowledge working for the EMEA Team, Fiat Powertrain, the NAFTA Team and finally Magneti Marelli, the then component division of FCA. In 2019, she was named CFO and Head of M&A of the Magneti Marelli Segment and CFO for the EMEA region within the broader Marelli Group. In 2021, she assumed the role of CFO and Head of M&A at the Iren Group, a multi-utility company listed on the Italian stock exchange.

Gerrit Marx, CEO Iveco Group, said: "I am excited to welcome Anna to our Company. Following the solid course set out during our initial 18 months as Iveco Group, she has what it takes to further energise and accelerate our transformation into one of the most innovative OEMs in the industry. Anna will be a valuable addition, leading the financial aspects of the Group and overseeing the attainment of the objectives in our Strategic Business Plan, as we continue to drive the mobility transition and advance a more sustainable society. I look forward to this next chapter with Anna on our management team.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

