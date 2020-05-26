IVI Standardizes on Veeva Vault QualityDocs to Improve Operational Efficiency

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), a not-for-profit International Organization established in 1997 as an initiative by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has implemented Veeva Vault QualityDocs to improve control and real time visibility of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for audits and inspections. The move from paper-based processes to Vault QualityDocs will better enable IVI to meet compliance and GxP requirements of major drug administrations.

Vault QualityDocs, a modern, cloud application for GxP document control and management, will enable IVI to deliver greater compliance, improved quality, and reduced operational overhead. IVI can accelerate the review and approval workflows of SOPs and easily share GxP documents among employees and partners. Vault QualityDocs is part of Veeva Vault Quality Suite which unifies quality processes, document control, and training, to drive global operational innovation.

"Veeva allows our organisation to improve compliance and ensure all SOP and company documents are stored in one validated system that is compliant with the FDA's 21 CFR part 11 regulation," said Tobin Guarnacci, head of quality management GxP at IVI. "We now have a single source of truth that helps us and our partners be audit-ready."

"Veeva will enable IVI to increase operational efficiencies and improve quality processes with an easy to use and manage cloud solution," said Chris Shim, vice president, Vault R&D APAC & China. "We are honoured to partner with them and help achieve their mission to develop safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global public health."

About the International Vaccine Institute

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 as an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 35 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden and India as state funders.

Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world's most vulnerable people, focusing on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS-CoV, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

