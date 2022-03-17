iVoice Communications Announces Partnership with Roots of Peace, a Global Nonprofit Organization that Cultivates Peace through Agriculture in War Zones

"This is a unique moment in history to call forth the importance of turning 'swords into plowshares' guns into shovels, blood into wine, minefields into grapevines, and war into peace. Leading with shovels—not guns." Heidi Kühn

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FORBES 30/50 Summit convened in Abu Dhabi to honor and commemorate influential female voices who have sparked movements to advance women worldwide. Following the summit, Heidi Kühn, "ROOTS OF PEACE" Founder & CEO and recipient of the FORBES 50 Over 50 Award and Adriana Aristizabal, former war reporter and Founder & CEO of IVOICE COMMUNICATIONS, announced a partnership that seeks to amplify the impact of efforts on the benefit of farmers and families in Afghanistan while supporting actions to eradicate landmines worldwide.

This world-changing alliance, born in the United Arab Emirates on International Women's Day among the most powerful global leaders, seeks to take pragmatic footsteps for peace and truly create an impact on the ground—for those suffering in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"Afghanistan is 80% dependent upon agriculture for jobs, yet 97% of the population suffers from extreme poverty in a country once known as the 'Garden of Central Asia,' stated Heidi Kühn. "We are committed to bringing a thousand golden shovels to Afghanistan to underscore our deep commitment as women to call forth $1 billion to cultivate peace through agriculture in Afghanistan. It is Spring and Nowruz, and it is the time when the earth is fertile to plant sustainable peace."

Roots of Peace started to yield fruits in less than one week, with a historic 1-million-dollar donation from the YIH family and Rotary Clubs from China. Frank Yih, 'Godfather' of Silicon Valley and the semiconductor at Fairchild in the 1960's, has committed to leaving a legacy with a billion-dollar pledge for underprivileged farmers in Afghanistan in memory of Nancy Yih, his loving wife and mother of his children. His funds will be used to turn swords into plowshares along the borders of China and Afghanistan—an 47-mile border (76km) both countries shared at Wakhan Corridor.

As a journalist and former war correspondent with experience covering the drug war on the frontlines in Colombia, iVoice CEO Adriana Aristizabal is committed to supporting the Women of Wisdom Circle ("WWC"), born from the heart of Abu Dhabi, on International Women's Day 2022.

The new WWC is led by global leaders calling forth the international community to invest in peace through agriculture. Currently, Afghan women have been suffering clear violations of human rights and restrictions of freedom, since the fall of Kabul on August 15, 2022.

"As women, it is a priority to act in this historical time when the world needs female leaders who can spread seeds of 'peace' on so many fronts like Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Colombia. We must take the #FootstepsforPeace everywhere we go. As a Latina, I'm pleased to be part of this multicultural vortex that has the purpose of impacting the lives of global communities in great need." said Aristizabal.

The collective voices of the following change-makers will seek to shine a light on various initiatives throughout the WWC: Naheed Ahmadi, Former Member of Afghanistan Parliament; Zarifa Ghafari, first woman Mayor of Wardak Province, Afghanistan; Polish Princess Angelika Jarosławska Sapieha, founder of One Mine, One Life and member of the independent delegation of Ukrainian women of the United Nations; Sheryl Stotland, Co-founder Forgirlsake; Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO of Raw Sugar and Forbes 50 Over 50; Tina Fordham, Geopolitical Strategist, and Advisory; Hang Black, VP of Global Revenue Enablement; and Kiki Keating founder and CEO KikiNetwork.

About iVoice Communications

iVoice Communications is a New York -based Public Relations agency that helps companies, organizations, NGO's, and governments connect with consumers in the global Hispanic Market with more than 590 million people with a spending power of 10% of the worldwide GDP. www.ivoice.agency

About Roots of Peace

For more than twenty years, Roots of Peace has worked in war-torn countries around the world to remove the remnants of war, landmines, and unexploded ordnance, and restore the land in order to rebuild peaceful communities for generations to come. Their award-winning methodology is rooted in a philosophy of providing market-driven solutions tailored to rural communities in war-torn lands, serving as a catalyst for industry-wide development. With more than 500 million smallholder farming households representing a large proportion of the world's poor who live on less than $2 a day, rebuilding a source of income that can sustain themselves and their families is one of the most pressing issues that must be addressed in post-conflict countries. With the help of Roots of Peace, farmers are addressing the key challenges to increased income by applying modern technology and farming techniques that result in increased yields and sustainability. https://rootsofpeace.org

