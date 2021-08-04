Ivy Charging Network™ builds its 27th fast-charger location and launches level 2 chargers in partnership with municipalities

-Ivy is growing one of Ontario's largest, most connected electric vehicle charging networks-

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Ivy Charging Network announced the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) fast-charger network across Ontario celebrating the construction of its 27th location, with 12 additional locations underway. The company also announced it will be offering level 2 chargers at select locations through partnerships with municipalities and businesses that offers turn-key solutions to support their transition to a cleaner future.

Ivy Charge & Go level 3 fast-chargers offers charging on-the-go that allows drivers up to 100 km worth of charge in 20 minutes or less

Ivy Park & Charge level 2 charging with municipalities and businesses offers destination based charging for drivers not in a rush

As Ivy continues to grow and offer consumers new charging solutions, it has rebranded its fast-charger network as Ivy Charge & Go. Through Charge & Go, EV drivers can travel to more rural and remote areas free of range anxiety by using the company's level 3 fast-chargers. The company has completed the northwestern portion of its network, and anticipates most of its Charge & Go locations will be in-service by the end of 2021. Once built, Ivy will have one of the largest and most connected public fast-charger networks in Ontario with more than 60 locations.

The company's new level 2 charging network Park & Charge, provides municipalities and businesses the opportunity to bring level 2 charging to their communities backed by Ivy's reliable EV network and customer service. To-date, the company has partnered with the Towns of Halton Hills, Aurora, Port Hope, Carleton Place, the City of Orillia, Municipality of Newmarket and the County of Haliburton along with the Township of Algonquin Highlands, the Municipality of Dysart et al, the Municipality of Highlands East and the Township of Minden Hills as part of its Park & Charge network and anticipates these locations will be open over the course of the next six months.





Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between two of North America's largest clean energy leaders, Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), and a reflection of the companies' commitments to electrification and enabling a net-zero future here in Ontario.

Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, provided repayable contributions to Hydro One and OPG to help build the EV network.

Quotes:

"As the largest transmission and distribution electricity company in Ontario delivering some of the cleanest energy in North America, Hydro One is in a unique position to enable electrification and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Through Ivy, we're building Ontario's largest and most connected fast-charger network while developing innovative solutions to help increase the adoption of EVs and achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

Jason Rakochy, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth at Hydro One, and Co-President of Ivy Charging Network

"At OPG, we are committed to powering Ontario with clean, reliable energy while innovating for the future. Ivy is one the ways we are acting as a catalyst for efficient economy wide decarbonization, as pledged in our Climate Change Plan, by encouraging adoption of EVs through the deployment of critical charging infrastructure that connects all of Ontario."

Theresa Dekker, Vice President, Corporate Business Development & Strategy at OPG, and Co-President of Ivy Charging Network

"As Ontario is home to one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world, I'm proud to see the Ivy Charging Network grow its electric vehicle network to serve more communities and support our plan to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The Honourable Todd Smith

Ontario's Minister of Energy

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

About Ivy Charging Network:

Ivy Charging Network is building Ontario's largest and most connected electric vehicle network through its Charge & Go level 3 and Park & Charge level 2 network. The company opened its first Charge & Go location in 2019 and once complete, will connect Ontario from north to south and east to west. Each Charge & Go and Park & Charge location have multiple chargers all while making charging easy, reliable and seamless. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation with additional funding provided by Natural Resources Canada.

