Ivy Rehab Adds ABA Pediatric Services in Virginia with Partnership of Coastal Behavior Consulting

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal and pediatric rehabilitative services, has partnered with Coastal Behavior Consulting, adding pediatric ABA, Applied Behavior Analysis, to its services available in Virginia.

"After 15 years of serving the school system as an educator and administrator, I knew I could impact families and children in my community in a more meaningful way," said Stefanie Griffey, Founder of Coastal Behavior Consulting. "We've created a community – growing and evolving our team while working collaboratively with families, schools, and agencies to provide positive interventions for children with autism and other developmental diagnoses. I am proud to take the next step to uplift my community alongside Ivy Rehab Network."

In 2014, armed with experience in serving families with special education needs both in and out of the classroom, Stefanie Griffey shifted her focus and founded Coastal Behavior Consulting to provide Applied Behavior Analysis. Coastal holds the exclusive three year Behavioral Health Center of Excellence Accreditation. Its website describes this as, "an earned certification and a distinction among ABA providers that demonstrates an organization's commitment to quality and continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis."

"We have been fortunate to serve the Virginia Beach community alongside Stefanie Griffey through our Ivy Rehab for Kids clinics. This partnership will allow us to leverage our expertise to provide the best continuum of care for our children and families," said Jeremy VanDevender, Chief Development Officer. "Stefanie is a true servant leader; her compassion for her community is evident. We are thrilled to officially partner and be able to serve together."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

