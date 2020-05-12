Ivy Rehab Launches Healthy Lungs Program to Assist in COVID-19 Recovery

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy), a national leader in outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, is proud to announce the launch of its new Healthy Lungs Program. This unique therapy program is aimed at helping COVID-19 patients improve lung and respiratory capacity.

"Ivy Rehab has a large presence in some of the hardest-hit states in the US in terms of COVID-19 patients, and we felt it was our responsibility to develop a respiratory rehabilitation program to assist patients who are recovering from the virus," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "With our new telehealth options in place, patients can begin on the program early in their recovery, allowing for a faster return to activity and a complete recovery. We have already seen a number of patients benefit from the Healthy Lungs Program, and we are thrilled to continue serving our communities with this valuable offering."

Ivy's Healthy Lungs Program is also suitable for any individual looking to increase respiratory capacity, even if they have not been affected by COVID-19. The individualized stretching and strengthening program can help with a variety of problems, including general respiratory issues, symptoms from prolonged immobility during hospitalization, weakness, and impaired mobility.

Patients who are interested in the Healthy Lungs Program should reach out to their nearest clinic or request an appointment online. Treatment is available in our clinics, at a patient's home, and via telehealth. All Ivy Rehab Network clinics offer appointments within 24 hours, with or without a prescription.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

