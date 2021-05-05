iWave Introduces New Integration with StratusLIVE 365

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform is thrilled to announce its newest integration with StratusLIVE 365. StratusLIVE 365 is a leading nonprofit constituent relationship management and donor engagement solution built by nonprofit experts. Integrating iWave and StratusLIVE 365 allows nonprofit organizations to fundraise more effectively and focus on top gift prospects. It brings the donor intelligence they need directly into their database.

StratusLIVE is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations. Their donor engagement and CRM solution, StratusLIVE 365, is built upon the powerful Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform which enables greater user adoption and scale. Fourteen million donor profiles contribute over $1 billion in annualized giving via the platform.

iWave delivers a comprehensive suite of wealth and philanthropic data and insights that enables nonprofit, education, and healthcare organizations to uncover donors with the greatest capacity, affinity, and inclination to donate.

"We're thrilled to partner with StratusLIVE," says Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. "iWave's proprietary donor insights, including gift capacity and affinity scores, provide robust donor intelligence with wealth data right inside StratusLIVE. We both share a commitment to advancing the achievements of nonprofits and our combination of intelligence and technology will enable clients to accelerate their efforts."

What You'll See

With this integration, nonprofits will enrich their internal StratusLIVE 365 data with iWave's billions of wealth and philanthropic records, so they can strategically prioritize the best donors to fuel their fundraising strategies.

This means access to iWave's powerful fundraising intel without leaving StratusLIVE, including:

Custom workflows that deliver iWave's prospect intelligence directly to contact records

Precisely identifying major gift prospects using the iWave Score

Segmenting donors based on their giving capacity, affinity, and propensity to give

Analyzing a donor's previous donations to similar organizations to predict future giving

Leveraging the most comprehensive and customizable donor intelligence in the industry

"We're so excited to bring the power of iWave to our enterprise-class Nonprofit CRM platform," says Brett Meyer, Director of Product Management & Services at StratusLIVE. "The foundation of any successful fundraising campaign is to understand the donor. With iWave data and scores integrated into StratusLIVE, our clients have a more efficient and effective way to recognize and cultivate connections with their top donors and prospects. This partnership makes them better able to achieve their fundraising goals and generate maximum return on their efforts."

Get Started

A subscription to both platforms is required for the integration. For more details, please contact us .

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. Built on the foundation of Integrity, Excellence, and Innovation, StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, DIY and Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010.

