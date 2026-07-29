iWOW Raises S$15.0 Million For Next Phase of Growth



EQS Newswire / 29/07/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

More than 10 Institutional investors and Strategic investor

SINGAPORE -



The Placement strengthens the Group's balance sheet following the acquisition of The Gentle Group and provides capital for the Group to accelerate its next phase of growth. Broadening the Institutional Shareholder Base



Participants include fund managers under Singapore's EQDP, Institutional investors include (in alphabetical order) Amova Asset Management, Areca Capital Sdn Bhd, Asdew Acquisitions, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (on behalf of certain investment funds and/or managed accounts), Azure Capital, Ginko-AGT Global Growth Fund, ICH Synergrowth Fund, Lion Global Investors Ltd (as investment manager for and on behalf of its clients), Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd., UOB Asset Management Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Limited. Alongside strategic healthcare investors, notably Dr. Lim Cheok Peng, a renowned cardiologist who was Managing Director of IHH Healthcare from 2011 to 2013, who led IHH through its early growth, including its landmark 2012 dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the Singapore Exchange, which at the time was one of the world's largest healthcare IPOs.



The strong interest from institutional and strategic investors underscores their confidence in the Group's growth strategy, and validates its plans to accelerate expansion across its AgeTech, Clinical Nutrition and IoT businesses. Participation by EQDP fund managers will broaden and deepen the Company's institutional shareholder base and is expected to support greater market visibility, trading liquidity and market depth over time.



As populations age across Asia and other developed markets, iWOW is building an integrated longevity platform centred on three complementary pillars:



* Safety – Buddy of Parents ("BOP") provides AI-powered monitoring, emergency response and fall detection, enabling seniors to live independently with greater confidence;



* Sustenance – Following the acquisition of The Gentle Group ("TGG"), iWOW offers clinically formulated therapeutic nutrition for seniors managing dysphagia, diabetes, kidney disease and other age-related conditions; and



* Social Connection – Through its collaboration with GetSetUp, iWOW helps older adults stay socially connected, digitally engaged and lifelong learners.



Together, these businesses form a differentiated ecosystem addressing the physical, nutritional and social needs of ageing populations, while strengthening long-term customer engagement.





Hashtag: #agingpopulation #investorrelations

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About iWOW TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

iWOW Technology Limited is a Singapore Exchange ("SGX") listed technology company focused on purpose-driven innovation, leveraging its strengths in wireless communications R&D to deliver IoT solutions for rapidly urbanising and ageing societies. iWOW is known for its innovative AgeTech solutions under the Buddy of Parents ("BOP") brand, which was a recipient of the DBS Foundation Impact Beyond Award







News Source: iWOW

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - iWOW Technology Limited is pleased to announce it has completed the placement of 66,667,000 new ordinary shares at a placement price of S$0.225 per Placement Share raising gross proceeds of approximately S$15.0 million.The Placement strengthens the Group's balance sheet following the acquisition of The Gentle Group and provides capital for the Group to accelerate its next phase of growth. Broadening the Institutional Shareholder BaseParticipants include fund managers under Singapore's EQDP, Institutional investors include (in alphabetical order) Amova Asset Management, Areca Capital Sdn Bhd, Asdew Acquisitions, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (on behalf of certain investment funds and/or managed accounts), Azure Capital, Ginko-AGT Global Growth Fund, ICH Synergrowth Fund, Lion Global Investors Ltd (as investment manager for and on behalf of its clients), Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd., UOB Asset Management Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Limited. Alongside strategic healthcare investors, notably Dr. Lim Cheok Peng, a renowned cardiologist who was Managing Director of IHH Healthcare from 2011 to 2013, who led IHH through its early growth, including its landmark 2012 dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the Singapore Exchange, which at the time was one of the world's largest healthcare IPOs.The strong interest from institutional and strategic investors underscores their confidence in the Group's growth strategy, and validates its plans to accelerate expansion across its AgeTech, Clinical Nutrition and IoT businesses. Participation by EQDP fund managers will broaden and deepen the Company's institutional shareholder base and is expected to support greater market visibility, trading liquidity and market depth over time.As populations age across Asia and other developed markets, iWOW is building an integrated longevity platform centred on three complementary pillars:* Safety – Buddy of Parents ("BOP") provides AI-powered monitoring, emergency response and fall detection, enabling seniors to live independently with greater confidence;* Sustenance – Following the acquisition of The Gentle Group ("TGG"), iWOW offers clinically formulated therapeutic nutrition for seniors managing dysphagia, diabetes, kidney disease and other age-related conditions; and* Social Connection – Through its collaboration with GetSetUp, iWOW helps older adults stay socially connected, digitally engaged and lifelong learners.Together, these businesses form a differentiated ecosystem addressing the physical, nutritional and social needs of ageing populations, while strengthening long-term customer engagement.Hashtag: #agingpopulation #investorrelationsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: iWOW 29/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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