|
20.01.2022 10:50:05
IXICO plc : Result of AGM
10:50 AM: (IXI) Result of AGM
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IXICO PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
20.01.22
|IXICO plc : Result of AGM (Investegate)
|
20.01.22
|IXICO plc : Huntington's disease contract update (Investegate)
|
10.01.22
|IXICO plc : Grant of share options (Investegate)
|
22.11.21
|IXICO plc : Notice of Results (Investegate)
|
20.10.21
|IXICO plc : Contract update (Investegate)
|
18.10.21
|IXICO plc : Trading Update for year ended 30 September 2021 (Investegate)
|
22.09.21
|IXICO plc : New contract worth >$750k (Investegate)
|
20.09.21
|IXICO plc : Phase II HD contract with new client worth >$500K (Investegate)