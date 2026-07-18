Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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18.07.2026 12:48:17
IXJ vs. IBBQ: Global Healthcare vs. Biotech -- Which ETF Is the Better Buy?
The iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) provides broad, established exposure to global healthcare giants, while the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) offers a lower-cost concentrated bet on biotechnology.Both funds give investors exposure to the healthcare sector. But while IXJ tracks a global index of healthcare stocks spanning multiple sub-industries, IBBQ zeroes in on biotech and pharma names listed on the Nasdaq.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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