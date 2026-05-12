International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
12.05.2026 13:18:00
IXUS: Why This International Stock ETF Could Be a Good Buy
Is America the only good place for investors to put their money? For most of the past 15 years, U.S. stocks have delivered some of the strongest, most consistent returns compared to the rest of the world. But recently, more investors are looking for opportunities beyond the U.S. market.So far, year to date, the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) has gained about 13.5%. This international ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 index and has nearly matched the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!