International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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27.04.2026 21:08:00
IXUS or SPGM: Which is the Better International All-Cap ETF?
State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) differ on global reach, sector mix, and cost, with IXUS offering a lower expense ratio and higher yield, but SPGM delivering stronger recent returns.Both SPGM and IXUS aim to provide broad stock market exposure at low cost, but their approaches diverge: SPGM covers both U.S. and international equities, while IXUS focuses exclusively on non-U.S. stocks. This comparison unpacks their cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which may better fit their global allocation needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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