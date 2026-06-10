International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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10.06.2026 08:30:00
IXUS vs. IEFA: Which International ETF Is Better for Most Investors?
Buying international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is an easy way to tap into the growth potential of stock markets beyond America. There's no guarantee that other countries' stock markets will outperform the S&P 500 index. But owning shares in international companies can be a way to protect against a downturn in U.S. tech stocks or hedge against the risk of a weaker U.S. dollar.Two iShares ETFs offer slightly different approaches to buying global stocks, and one is more diversified than the other. The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) offers exposure to more than 4,000 global stocks from a wide range of markets, while the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT: IEFA) holds about 2,600 stocks with a focus on developed markets.In the past year, the more-diversified fund (IXUS) has slightly outperformed the S&P 500, with a total return of 25.8%:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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