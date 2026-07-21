International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.07.2026 16:58:03
IXUS vs. NZAC: Broad International Exposure or Climate-Focused Investing -- Which ETF Is the Better Buy?
Comparing the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) and the State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) comes down to a choice between ultra-low-cost, ex-U.S. diversification and a more targeted global strategy built around climate-aligned corporate performance.While both funds offer global equity exposure, they differ fundamentally in geographic and thematic construction. IXUS prioritizes low-cost coverage of developed and emerging markets outside the U.S., while NZAC layers in a climate-focused screen that -- notably -- still includes domestic U.S. equities.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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