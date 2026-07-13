International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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13.07.2026 21:19:25
IXUS vs SCHE: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?
The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) provides targeted exposure to developing economies at a lower cost, while the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offers broader global diversification including developed nations.Both funds serve as primary tools for diversifying a portfolio beyond United States borders. While the iShares fund captures a vast array of large, mid, and small-cap stocks across all international regions, the Schwab fund focuses exclusively on emerging markets, which may offer higher growth potential but different volatility risks.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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