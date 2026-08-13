Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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13.08.2026 14:05:01

IYH vs. FBT: Broad Healthcare ETF or Concentrated Biotech Play?

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IYH) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the domestic healthcare sector, whereas the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) offers a high-conviction, more volatile play on biotechnology.Both funds target the U.S. healthcare market but use different weighting strategies and sub-sector concentrations. This comparison explores how their divergent approaches to the healthcare landscape affect their risk profiles, costs, and historical performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yearr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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