Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
13.08.2026 14:05:01
IYH vs. FBT: Broad Healthcare ETF or Concentrated Biotech Play?
The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IYH) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the domestic healthcare sector, whereas the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) offers a high-conviction, more volatile play on biotechnology.Both funds target the U.S. healthcare market but use different weighting strategies and sub-sector concentrations. This comparison explores how their divergent approaches to the healthcare landscape affect their risk profiles, costs, and historical performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yearr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!