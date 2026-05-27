Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
27.05.2026 16:33:42
IYW vs. VGT: Is Alphabet Worth Paying Four Times More in Fees?
Comparing iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) reveals differences in cost structure, diversification, and sector boundaries that could impact long-term portfolio efficiency.Both funds target the growth-heavy tech sector but utilize different classification standards. While the iShares fund includes communication services giants like Alphabet, the Vanguard fund focuses more strictly on information technology. Choosing between them requires balancing specific sector exposure against the drag of management fees on total returns.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 960,00
|0,00%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|332,85
|-0,51%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|329,50
|-0,44%
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