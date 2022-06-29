izzi Taps Verimatrix XTD and Streamkeeper to Protect Its Popular Media Apps, Endpoint

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that izzi , a mexican telecommunications firm that offers the country’s popular izzi tv and izzi go services, is set to build upon its existing use of Verimatrix content protection and anti-piracy solutions with the addition of Streamkeeper as well as Extended Threat Defense (XTD) technologies to protect many of their fast-growing iOS, Android and web streaming services plus its Android set-top box services.

With an ever-increasing customer base with millions of users throughout Mexico and a vast array of premium entertainment delivery platforms, izzi decided to expand its use of Verimatrix following success with its current VCAS and Multi-DRM deployments. Verimatrix XTD will soon be used to protect code within all of the company’s PayTV apps throughout all izzi platforms, while the company will also benefit from comprehensive intelligence and the latest protections from Streamkeeper, the industry’s first battle-ready cybersecurity solution engineered to both find and shut down OTT pirates looking to steal valuable sporting, Hollywood and other types of content as it’s distributed from the source to the subscriber.

"Verimatrix is pleased to announce izzi as one of the most recent customers to select our Streamkeeper and XTD solutions, as it speaks to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer service,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "Verimatrix's comprehensive security package provides izzi with continuous endpoint visibility that spans attack pattern detection, prediction and response.”

"Every company has security blind spots and for a large company like izzi, even one small security breach could have a negative impact on our bottom line and on our brand,” said Carlos Eduardo Romero, Video and Hubs Director at izzi. "With multiple media apps to support deployed across millions of devices, we look forward to the benefits that Verimatrix’s enhanced security solutions will provide to our business, which will allow us to focus on serving our customers.”

About izzi telecom

?izzi offers ?t?elephony, ?i?nternet and ?c?able TV services both to people as well as companies, with coverage in Mexico City, the metropolitan area and in more than 60 cities of the Mexican Republic, including the main cities.? Visit www.izzi.mx?.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005444/en/