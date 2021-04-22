Izzy Zero Waste Beauty Launches As The First Fully Reusable, Sustainable, Direct-To-Consumer Beauty Brand

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Izzy Zero Waste Beauty is the world's first fully reusable, sustainable and direct-to-consumer beauty brand. Founded by industry veteran Shannon Goldberg, Izzy's mission is to change the beauty industry's relationship with the environment by demonstrating that consumable does not have to mean disposable.

More than 120 billion units of packaging are produced globally every year by the cosmetics industry, according to Zero Waste Week data from 2018. This contributes to the loss of 18 million acres of forest annually, which is more than half the size of New York State and more than three and a half times the size of New Jersey. National Geographic estimates that less than 20% of all plastic is recycled globally, meaning up to 96 billion units of packaging from the cosmetics industry alone end up in landfills and oceans every year. Determined to provide a cleaner, safer world for her daughter and all future generations, Shannon set out to create a beauty brand that transcends waste reduction by eliminating waste altogether.

Most consumers only consider the implications of the final product and are often unsure how to properly dispose of and recycle packaging components. Izzy Zero Waste Beauty takes the guesswork out of consumers' hands with their cyclical subscription business model while simultaneously challenging traditional notions of supply chains, product development, and marketing by having the smallest carbon footprint of any beauty brand in the world. The entire supply chain is located within a 400-mile radius, and centers on fully reusable components to reduce environmental impact.

Zero Waste Mascara is the brand's debut product: a high-performance, clean, vegan-friendly, and premium formula that contains microfibers for dramatic volume, length and lift. The proprietary High-Fidelity Wave Brush features a dip in the middle for mess-free application and builds lashes upward and outward without caking or clumping.

The sleek, instantly recognizable tube is made from 100% recyclable medical-grade, American-made stainless steel, and is medically sterilized before each refill. Zero Waste Mascara uses 94% less plastic than the majority of global mascara brands and is rendered 100% zero waste by regrinding and melting down the applicators and wipers to make new ones. Even the water from the patent-pending triple cleaning process is reused, rather than dumped in the ocean. As a certified CarbonNeutral® product, Zero Waste Mascara is one of the only beauty products in the world to meet the criteria outlined by The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global framework for carbon neutrality.

Izzy's membership options make it easy for customers to not only change out their mascara quarterly, but to return their empty tubes to Izzy with reusable shippers made from upcycled materials. Once the used mascaras are received, they are emptied, medically cleaned, refilled, and shipped out to the next customer. Each Izzy mascara is engineered to withstand 10,000+ quarterly cycles of cleaning and reuse, which means that the mascara you're using today can be passed down to 60 generations or more.

"As a Millennial mom, I wanted to provide my daughter with truly sustainable beauty options, ones that would go beyond the standards of the current clean movement," explains Shannon. "By 2050, the oceans are projected to contain more plastic than fish. If we want to give our children a fighting chance tomorrow, then we need to do something radical about reversing this cycle today." But for Shannon, Izzy is about more than just effecting change. "It's about doing the right thing and looking beautiful doing it!"

Izzy is also investing outside of the brand to make the world a better place. A portion of proceeds from each Izzy purchase will be donated to three foundations that inspire the brand: the National Forest Foundation, which addresses forest conservation and responsible recreation efforts; Her Justice, which provides free legal counsel to women in poverty; and Pencils of Promise, which provides access to education in developing-world countries.

Discover more about Izzy Zero Waste Beauty and Zero Waste Mascara at www.yourizzy.com

Membership Options

Eco Hero Quarterly Membership: $35 for starter kit + $19 /quarter for quarterly refills

for starter kit + /quarter for quarterly refills Eco Icon Annual Membership: $85 for starter kit + quarterly refills

for starter kit + quarterly refills One-Time Purchase: $39 for starter kit + $8 /month for quarterly refills. First refill is free.

About Izzy Zero Waste Beauty

Izzy Zero Waste Beauty has broken the mold with the world's first zero waste mascara: 100% reusable, 100% recyclable, 100% CarbonNeutral®, and 100% gorgeous. Our medical-grade, American-made stainless-steel tubes are designed to be refilled again and again, so you never have to throw away another mascara for the rest of your life. And thanks to our reusable mailers, even our shipping process is zero waste. No packaging. No waste. Just high-performance lengthening, curling and volumizing with premium lift and separation.

For media requests:

Amy Tsai

Full Picture

atsai@fullpic.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/izzy-zero-waste-beauty-launches-as-the-first-fully-reusable-sustainable-direct-to-consumer-beauty-brand-301275338.html

SOURCE Izzy Zero Waste Beauty