Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
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29.09.2026 14:46:19
J&J's IMAAVY Shows Sustained Disease Control In New GMG Data
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said new data from the Phase 2/3 long-term extension study showed sustained disease control through two years, along with improvements in daily function and muscle strength and reduced corticosteroid use in anti-AChR-positive adolescents with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
The data were presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2026.
IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) is a FcRn blocker approved for the treatment of gMG. The therapy is designed to reduce circulating IgG autoantibodies associated with the disease.
The company also reported findings from a retrospective survey of adults, which identified fluctuating symptom control as a leading reason for discontinuing prior advanced treatments. Most patients reported improved outcomes after transitioning to IMAAVY.
J&J said the findings add to the evidence supporting sustained disease control and improved daily functioning with IMAAVY in gMG.
JNJ closed Monday's trade at $271.95, up 0.27%.
In the pre-market trade shares are down at $272.02.
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