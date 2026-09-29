J&J's IMAAVY Shows Sustained Disease Control In New GMG Data

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said new data from the Phase 2/3 long-term extension study showed sustained disease control through two years, along with improvements in daily function and muscle strength and reduced corticosteroid use in anti-AChR-positive adolescents with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

The data were presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2026.

IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) is a FcRn blocker approved for the treatment of gMG. The therapy is designed to reduce circulating IgG autoantibodies associated with the disease.

The company also reported findings from a retrospective survey of adults, which identified fluctuating symptom control as a leading reason for discontinuing prior advanced treatments. Most patients reported improved outcomes after transitioning to IMAAVY.

J&J said the findings add to the evidence supporting sustained disease control and improved daily functioning with IMAAVY in gMG.

JNJ closed Monday's trade at $271.95, up 0.27%.

In the pre-market trade shares are down at $272.02.