(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) said it expects to return to top-line growth in fiscal 2027 through core volume growth, innovation and pricing. The company said the next phase of Project Apollo is expected to generate an incremental $5 million in annualized run rate savings by focusing on further manufacturing efficiencies and distribution cost initiatives.

"With a stronger core portfolio, growing innovation pipeline, more efficient cost structure and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned entering fiscal 2027," said Dan Fachner, CEO of J&J Snack Foods.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $33.59 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $11.38 million, or $0.58 per share, last year. Excluding items, J&J Snack Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $406.02 million from $410.24 million last year.

At prior close on NasdaqGS, J & J Snack Foods shares were trading at $90.60.

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