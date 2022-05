J Crew wanted to charge me £41 to return two items

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A reader says return charges for UK customers were not previously made clear by US clothing brandIn March I bought some clothes from the website of the US clothing brand J Crew, spending £260 on an order with free delivery. I returned four tops because I was disappointed with the quality of the fabric, and I expected a refund of £141.However, today I received an email that said I was being charged $50 (£41) for the return, which is essentially the cost of one top. This was not made clear to me at any point during checkout or I would not have gone ahead with the purchase. Continue reading...